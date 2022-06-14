Short Interest in Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Drops By 33.4%

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 724,600 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the May 15th total of 1,087,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 998,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Lake Resources from $1.50 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS LLKKF traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,390. Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned the Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 39 mining leases covering an area of approximately 74,000 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

