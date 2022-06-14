Short Interest in LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Decreases By 33.3%

LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

LSL Property Services stock remained flat at $$5.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. LSL Property Services has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

