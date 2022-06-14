Short Interest in Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Declines By 32.4%

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.06. 8,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $846.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.83. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $7.46.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. The company operates in MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. It offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, SMS, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

