Short Interest in MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) Grows By 64.1%

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,500 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the May 15th total of 216,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,555.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. alerts:

OTCMKTS:MSMKF remained flat at $$37.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $37.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.13.

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co operates a chain of drug stores and pharmacies in Japan. As of June 30, 2020, it operated through a network of 1,726 stores in 47 prefectures in Japan. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co was founded in 1932 and is based in Matsudo, Japan.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.