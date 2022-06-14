Short Interest in mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Declines By 30.7%

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the May 15th total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on mdf commerce from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MECVF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.22. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. mdf commerce has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.37.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

