Short Interest in Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Expands By 56.1%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the May 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DMLRY opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. Mercedes-Benz Group has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $26.98.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

