Short Interest in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Drops By 29.9%

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the May 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMSI. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.51. 3,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,756. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.72. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $4,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

