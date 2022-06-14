Short Interest in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Drops By 29.9%

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the May 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMSI. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.
Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.51. 3,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,756. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.72. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35.
In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $4,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
