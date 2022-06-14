Short Interest in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA) Rises By 61.5%

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOA. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,503,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,892,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $8,483,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $7,311,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,250,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEOA traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. 1,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

