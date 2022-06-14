Short Interest in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Declines By 31.5%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the May 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Approximately 18.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 645,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.85.

Get monday.com alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNDY traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,821. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a PE ratio of -20.51. monday.com has a twelve month low of $87.05 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.74.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.31 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.