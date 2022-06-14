Short Interest in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Decreases By 35.9%

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the May 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 650,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NTDOY stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $52.95. The company had a trading volume of 330,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,307. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $75.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Nintendo alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTDOY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 36,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after purchasing an additional 461,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nintendo by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at $3,607,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Nintendo by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie raised shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, CLSA reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.35.

Nintendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.