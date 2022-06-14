Short Interest in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Drops By 33.1%

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,200 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the May 15th total of 375,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

NAAC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 158,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,901. North Atlantic Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the consumer, industrials, and telecommunications industries in Europe and North America.

