Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Drops By 29.0%

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the May 15th total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 564,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:NUV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.71. 5,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,294. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUV. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

