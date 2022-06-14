Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Drops By 29.0%

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the May 15th total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 564,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:NUV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.71. 5,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,294. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
