Short Interest in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Drops By 33.6%

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the May 15th total of 282,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODC. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 219.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of ODC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.57. 1,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $37.20. The company has a market cap of $194.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 900.00%.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

