Short Interest in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Expands By 48.3%

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the May 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.6 days.
OPT stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. Opthea has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $16.23.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OPT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Opthea from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Opthea in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Opthea Company Profile (Get Rating)
Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Opthea (OPT)
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.