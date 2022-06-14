Short Interest in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Decreases By 30.0%

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,000 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 284,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Origin Agritech by 30.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 38.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 16,447 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

SEED stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,449. Origin Agritech has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

