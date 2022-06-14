Short Interest in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Decreases By 29.2%

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the May 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ORIX by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 68.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ORIX by 104.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ORIX in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,072. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.26. ORIX has a 52-week low of $82.05 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.88). ORIX had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ORIX will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ORIX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

