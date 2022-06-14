Short Interest in ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Decreases By 28.6%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 641,300 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 897,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,282.6 days.

Shares of ORIX stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45. ORIX has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $22.45.

Get ORIX alerts:

About ORIX (Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.