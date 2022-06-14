Short Interest in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Drops By 30.5%

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,100 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the May 15th total of 249,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.64. 63 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,814. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.57 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services (Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

