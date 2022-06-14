Short Interest in Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Grows By 64.5%

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.

Get Ortho Regenerative Technologies alerts:

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. It develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; Ortho-M, a biopolymer for meniscus repair; Ortho-C, a biopolymer for articular cartilage repair; and Ortho-V, a biopolymer for osteoarthritis healing, as well as ORTHO-T, a biopolymer formulation for tendon healing and regeneration.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Regenerative Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.