Short Interest in Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Drops By 28.9%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

PCFBY stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 793. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

