Short Interest in Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Drops By 28.9%

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2022

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

PCFBY stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 793. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

