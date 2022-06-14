Short Interest in Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Declines By 36.0%

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the May 15th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:PANDY traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,080. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.23. Pandora A/S has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $857.88 million during the quarter.

PANDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research lowered Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pandora A/S from 710.00 to 680.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pandora A/S from 940.00 to 810.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pandora A/S from 780.00 to 710.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $812.50.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

