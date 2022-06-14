Short Interest in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Drops By 31.3%

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the May 15th total of 8,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,159. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.24. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

