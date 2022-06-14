Short Interest in Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Increases By 66.6%

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,244,600 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the May 15th total of 1,347,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 273.7 days.
PHGUF stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $481.93 million, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.62.
Pharming Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pharming Group (PHGUF)
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.