Short Interest in Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Increases By 66.6%

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,244,600 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the May 15th total of 1,347,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 273.7 days.

PHGUF stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $481.93 million, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

