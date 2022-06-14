Short Interest in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Drops By 34.6%

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the May 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE PFN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,500. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (Get Rating)
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.