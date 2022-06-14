Short Interest in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Drops By 34.6%

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the May 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE PFN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,500. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

