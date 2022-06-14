Short Interest in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) Rises By 65.4%

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PHIC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,619. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. Population Health Investment has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Population Health Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Population Health Investment by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Population Health Investment by 779.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 18,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

