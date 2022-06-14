Short Interest in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Declines By 29.9%

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 722,500 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the May 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRQR. HC Wainwright cut their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 110,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PRQR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,986. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.97.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.60% and a negative net margin of 2,469.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

