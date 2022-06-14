Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Rises By 64.9%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,720,000 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the May 15th total of 6,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,919,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,225.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of SQQQ opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.62. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

