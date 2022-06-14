Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Rises By 64.9%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,720,000 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the May 15th total of 6,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,919,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,225.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of SQQQ opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.62. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

