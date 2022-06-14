Short Interest in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Decreases By 34.2%

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the May 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QNRX shares. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Quoin Pharmaceuticals to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 24,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,720. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:QNRX Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome. It also develops QRX004 for the treatment dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; and QRX006, a therapy to treat rare skin disease.

