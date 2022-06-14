Short Interest in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Decreases By 34.2%

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the May 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on QNRX shares. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Quoin Pharmaceuticals to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 24,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,720. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome. It also develops QRX004 for the treatment dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; and QRX006, a therapy to treat rare skin disease.
