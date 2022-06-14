Short Interest in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Increases By 67.4%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the May 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 176.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. 24.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $491.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 26.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

