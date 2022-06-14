Short Interest in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Declines By 33.8%

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,100 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the May 15th total of 291,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 617,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of research firms have commented on SREV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceSource International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 37,587 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $41,721.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,978,987 shares in the company, valued at $23,286,675.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 60,218 shares of company stock valued at $67,506. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. ServiceSource International has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.
ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 5.14%.
ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.
