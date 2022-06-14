Short Interest in Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) Drops By 29.7%

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the May 15th total of 328,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of Shapeways stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,437. Shapeways has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shapeways will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. (Jersey) L.P Index sold 513,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $1,197,163.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,793,933 shares in the company, valued at $11,169,863.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHPW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shapeways during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shapeways during the first quarter worth about $61,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Shapeways during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shapeways during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Shapeways during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Shapeways to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Shapeways from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

