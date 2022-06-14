Short Interest in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Expands By 66.5%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 66.5% from the May 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $58.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $57.86 and a 1 year high of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($175.00) to €153.00 ($159.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($223.96) to €207.00 ($215.63) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($182.29) to €170.00 ($177.08) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($197.92) to €178.00 ($185.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €165.00 ($171.88) to €155.00 ($161.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.11.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

