Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Expands By 52.8%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the May 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIPRF opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

