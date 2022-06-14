Short Interest in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Declines By 28.3%

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the May 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 587,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNBR. Wedbush decreased their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of SNBR opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $782.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.12. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $119.07.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 84.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,998 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 174.0% in the first quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 679,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,474,000 after buying an additional 431,728 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

