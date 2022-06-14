Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Declines By 30.2%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 487,600 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the May 15th total of 698,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCBFF shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.04) to GBX 690 ($8.37) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.40) to GBX 620 ($7.53) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($5.58) to GBX 510 ($6.19) in a report on Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS SCBFF traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $6.77. 599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,443. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

