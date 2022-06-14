Short Interest in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Increases By 47.9%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,590,000 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the May 15th total of 12,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $72.34. 266,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,941,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

