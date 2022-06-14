Short Interest in Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Increases By 67.1%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,600 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the May 15th total of 147,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 352.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLJF opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $38.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34.

STLJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

