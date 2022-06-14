Short Interest in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Drops By 34.0%

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the May 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,824,022 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $208,494,000 after buying an additional 1,197,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $128,133,000 after purchasing an additional 83,859 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,733,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,053 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 393.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,530,679 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $75,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,355 shares during the period. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STM traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $33.70. 192,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,358. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

