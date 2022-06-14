Short Interest in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Decreases By 35.9%

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the May 15th total of 22,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNL opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $155.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36. Synalloy has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.22 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 28.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synalloy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

In other Synalloy news, CEO Christopher Gerald Hutter bought 4,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Synalloy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Synalloy during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 23.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 449,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 85,292 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synalloy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

