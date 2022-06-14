Short Interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Declines By 31.0%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the May 15th total of 144,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TANH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tantech by 7,177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 179,437 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tantech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Tantech by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tantech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tantech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000.

NASDAQ:TANH opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. Tantech has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tantech in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

