Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Rises By 50.0%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Teleperformance stock opened at $149.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.27. Teleperformance has a 12 month low of $148.97 and a 12 month high of $229.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.4896 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TLPFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Teleperformance to €425.00 ($442.71) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Teleperformance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.50.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated business services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services. It offers customer care, technical support, digital platform, consulting, customer acquisition, and data analysis services.

