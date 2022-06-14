Short Interest in Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Decreases By 32.0%

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,200 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the May 15th total of 418,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 710.5 days.
OTCMKTS TOSCF opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. Tosoh has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $19.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98.
Tosoh Company Profile (Get Rating)
