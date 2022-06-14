Short Interest in Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Decreases By 32.0%

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,200 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the May 15th total of 418,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 710.5 days.

OTCMKTS TOSCF opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. Tosoh has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $19.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98.

Tosoh Company Profile

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

