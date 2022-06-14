Short Interest in UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Decreases By 35.6%

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the May 15th total of 298,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,923.0 days.

Shares of UBE stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36. UBE has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

Get UBE alerts:

UBE Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.