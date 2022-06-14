Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Declines By 34.6%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the May 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNICY opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. Unicharm has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

