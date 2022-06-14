Short Interest in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Increases By 49.0%

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the May 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.
