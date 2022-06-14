Short Interest in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Drops By 30.9%

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the May 15th total of 6,610,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.01.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 224,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,291. Unilever has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average is $48.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Unilever by 59.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 158,772 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,542,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Unilever by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 33,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $8,309,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

