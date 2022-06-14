Short Interest in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Drops By 33.0%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 42,597 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 14.7% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 36,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.4% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBP traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. 2,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003. The company has a market capitalization of $610.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 89.58%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

