Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Expands By 56.3%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 854,400 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the May 15th total of 546,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 461,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $71.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 77.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

