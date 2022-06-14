Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Expands By 56.3%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 854,400 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the May 15th total of 546,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 461,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $71.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.71.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.
