Short Interest in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Expands By 67.1%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the May 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VERB opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Verb Technology has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.97.

Verb Technology ( NASDAQ:VERB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 326.57% and a negative return on equity of 232.32%. The business had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verb Technology will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VERB. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Verb Technology to $2.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Verb Technology to $4.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

