Short Interest in Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Drops By 35.0%

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the May 15th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Anthony P. Mack acquired 75,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $101,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,433.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 84,729 shares of company stock valued at $113,401 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Virpax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Virpax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug treatment for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

